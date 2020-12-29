Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie, just made his podcast debut at 17 months old! Fans heard The Duke of Sussex and the former Suits actress’ only child speaking for the first time while joining his parents during the holiday episode of their new “Archewell Audio” podcast.

The royal tot made his surprise cameo as Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, wrapped up the episode, which was released on Tuesday, December 29. “You can speak into it,” the doting dad tells his son at the 32-minute mark. “Archie, is it fun?” Meghan asked her baby boy, to which he replied, “Fun?”

Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

The Hollywood alum encouraged her little bundle of joy to echo their words as she stated for a second time, “Fun!” Harry then chimed, telling his mini-me to repeat “after” him. “Ready? Happy … ,” the prince went on, to which Archie responded, “Happy!”

If that wasn’t impressive enough, the youngster also copied his mom and dad after they said “new.” As Harry and Meghan celebrated their little man’s accomplishment, the royal trio could be heard breaking out into laughter. Archie’s laugh is too cute!

Since the ginger-haired cutie’s arrival in May 2019, Meghan and Harry’s kiddo has achieved a lot. In addition to speaking, Archie is already being potty-trained, learning how to swim and much more. According to a source close to the royal couple, Archie is a very smart little boy.

“Archie is advanced for his age and really bright!” the insider once told Closer Weekly. “He’s just so cute. They call him ‘a total blessing.'”

Instagram

The adorable royal is “such a well-behaved child,” a second source told Closer, “but he takes after his dad and has an adorable cheeky streak, which makes everyone laugh.” Considering Archie already loves being the center of attention, “you can already tell that he has a strong, determined personality,” the insider added.

Archie enjoys making his parents giggle, but he also gets a kick out of reading. “[He’s] already a bookworm and Harry and Meghan spend hours reading to him, especially before going to bed,” the source noted. “He’s an incredibly engaged child and eager to learn.”

We hope Archie makes another appearance on Harry and Meghan’s podcast soon!