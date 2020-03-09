Harry and Meghan Join Kate, William and the Queen to Make Their Final Appearance as Senior Royals

What a moment! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went out in style when they made their last appearance as senior members of the royal family on Monday, March 9.

The couple joined Duchess Kate, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. For the outing, Meghan, 38, sported an Emilia Wickstead dress and Harry, 35, donned a classic navy blue suit. Needless to say, they looked stunning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s church appearance comes a few days after Meghan joined her hubby in the U.K. to kick off their farewell tour. The pair went to the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5, and on Saturday, March 7, they dressed up in red to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. But now that they don’t have any more scheduled events in the U.K., the two lovebirds are set to return to Canada to reunite with their baby boy, Archie.

“Harry and Meghan hate being apart from Archie,” an insider told Closer Weekly on March 6. “[Their baby boy] has already taken his first steps, and Harry and Meghan hate the idea of missing any new milestones while they’re in the U.K. They’ve been FaceTiming him every day to check-in and see his face!”

Although the duke and duchess plan to continue living a peaceful life in Canada, they’ll still visit England every now and then. When Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from their royal duties, they made it very clear that they won’t be turning their backs on the organizations they care about the most.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they said in a statement released on Wednesday, January 8. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

We wish them the best!

