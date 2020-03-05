Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for 1st Royal Outing in the U.K. Since Megxit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked like the perfect pair when they went to the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5. While holding her hubby’s arm, Meghan wore a beautiful teal dress with a matching clutch and shoes. Harry, in his blue suit and tie, held an umbrella above his wife’s head so she wouldn’t get caught in the rain.

This ceremony marks the couple’s first official joint engagement in the U.K. since they decided to split their time between London and Canada. However, the two lovebirds are scheduled to go on a few more public outings in England before they return to the Great White North.

On Friday, March 6, they’ll attend the Mountbatten Music Festival and for Saturday, March 7, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will join Queen Elizabeth for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. But don’t think you’ll catch of glimpse of their son, Archie, at any of these events because the royal couple decided to leave their little guy at home for a few important reasons, a source exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan hate leaving Archie but know it’s for the best. As their U.K. schedules are so hectic, they wouldn’t be able to spend much quality time with him anyway,” the insider revealed on Thursday, March 4. “They also want to keep their son out of the spotlight, away from all the paparazzi — which is unlikely to happen if he’s London. Also, with so many schools in the U.K. closing because of coronavirus, they refuse to take any risks.”

The duke and duchess are smart parents! We just hope the next time they return to the U.K., they’ll have little Archie in tow. After all, Queen Elizabeth “misses” her great-grandson, another source told Closer in February. “She’d love to see him again. And in spite of all the drama, she misses Harry too and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family,” the insider revealed. The queen only wants what’s best!

