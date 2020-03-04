Their decision has been made. When Meghan Markle joins her husband, Prince Harry, in England for the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Saturday, March 7, she won’t be bringing baby Archie for “a few reasons,” a royal insider tells Closer Weekly exclusively.

“First of all, he’s happily settled in Canada so they don’t want to mess up his routine. They also want to keep their son out of the spotlight, away from all the paparazzi — which is unlikely to happen if he’s London. Also, with so many schools in the U.K. closing because of coronavirus they refuse to take any risks,” the source says. “Harry and Meghan hate leaving Archie but know it’s for the best. As their U.K. schedules are so hectic, they wouldn’t be able to spend much quality time with him anyway.”

Seems like a smart move! On Thursday, February 27, Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s Thomas’s Battersea school announced they were testing students for coronavirus. But since Archie won’t be going to England with the rest of his family, Queen Elizabeth might be a little bit disappointed because she’s been dying to spend time with her great-grandson.

“She’d love to see him again. And in spite of all the drama, she misses Harry too and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family,” another insider told Closer in February.

However, the 93-year-old monarch does understand that Harry and Meghan are doing what’s best for their son. On Sunday, March 1, the queen had a sit-down meeting with the Duke of Sussex about his new life in Canada.

“She told him that he’s always welcome back if he ever changes his mind about living in North America,” a separate source told Closer. “She often worries about him, and the most important thing to her is to see him happy and settled.”

It’s a good thing Archie and Meghan make the beloved royal smile!