Despite reports claiming a royal rift following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s exit from their roles as senior members, Queen Elizabeth just wants her grandson to be happy. In fact, the British monarch made sure to express that sentiment as she and Harry got together on Sunday, March 1, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“The queen and Harry met for lunch on Sunday for a heart to heart,” the source explains. “Despite everything that’s happened with Megxit, the last thing Elizabeth wants is for Harry to feel estranged from his family, and she made her feelings clear about this in the meeting.”

Even though Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, said goodbye to their home in the U.K. and put down new roots with 9-month-old son baby Archie in Canada, the source insists the 93-year-old queen would never abandon her beloved grandchild. “Elizabeth is well aware that Harry’s struggled with depression in the past,” the royal insider continues. “She often worries about him, and the most important thing to her is to see him happy and settled.”

“She told him that he’s always welcome back if he ever changes his mind about living in North America,” the source adds, noting “Harry feels as though a huge weight has been lifted off his shoulders since the meeting. It went very well.”

Since the royal couple — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in May 2019 — announced their plans to step back from their royal duties and split time between the U.K. and North America in early 2020, the red-haired royal and the former Suits actress have never seemed happier.

“One of Harry and Meghan’s favorite things to do in Canada is go on long walks in the woods with Archie and their dogs without being disturbed. It’s a lifestyle Harry’s never experienced before, and he’s loving every minute of it,” a separate insider previously told Closer of their fun, family plans.

“Being in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a beautiful landscape is heaven. That’s what Harry says,” the source added. “He finally feels at peace and has never been happier — and the same goes for Meghan.”

Harry and Meghan may be soaking up all the R&R they can in Canada, but the pair will be returning to London for their first royal engagement since stepping back from their royal duties. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, March 2, that the doting parents will be heading back to the U.K. for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

We bet the queen can’t wait for the Sussexes to return to London!

