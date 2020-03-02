Big news! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reunite with Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) on Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 9. The couple is set to make their first appearance since stepping back as senior members of Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in mid-January.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Monday, March 2, that the Duke of Sussex, 35, and the former Suits actress, 38, will join William, 37, and Kate, 38, at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. The proud parents of 9-month-old son Archie will also attend alongside Elizabeth, 93, and other royal family members.

Shutterstock

Considering Harry and Meghan are officially stepping down as senior members on March 31, their attendance at this year’s Commonwealth Service is expected to be their last royal engagement. However, a source close to the royal twosome — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie in May 2019 — told Us Weekly that they plan to “regularly” visit the U.K.

Although Meg and Harry caused quite the uproar when they announced their decision to step back from their royal duties earlier this year, it’d be more surprising if they didn’t show up for this year’s Commonwealth Service. In fact, a royal insider close to the British monarchy revealed why the queen wants her grandson to make an appearance.

“Elizabeth has asked Harry and Meghan to return to the U.K. for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey — it’ll be one of their last royal engagements,” the source shared with Closer Weekly in February. “She’d love to see him again. And in spite of all the drama, she misses Harry too and doesn’t want him to feel alienated from the family.”

Harry and Meghan may be willing to show up for this year’s Commonwealth Service, but a separate source told Closer that they probably won’t make an appearance at cousin Princess Beatrice‘s upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is set to marry her handsome fiancé on Friday, May 29.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“[Beatrice] invited Harry and Meghan but it’s unlikely they’ll show up,” the second insider shared with Closer. “Harry loves a good wedding, but Meghan would rather stay in Canada. After the recent drama surrounding ‘Mexit,’ she’s nervous about showing her face.”

Either way, we can’t wait to see Harry and Meghan at this year’s Commonwealth Service on Monday, March 9!