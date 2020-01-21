Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Arrives in Canada to Reunite With Wife Meghan and Son Archie

He’s glowing! Prince Harry looked happier than ever as he arrived in Canada during the early hours of Tuesday, January 21. The 35-year-old was all smiles as he stepped off his plane before heading to Vancouver Island to reunite with wife Meghan Markle and 8-month-old son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex looked eager to get off his long flight as he was spotted walking off the plane with his carry-on bag in tow. Sporting a more relaxed look, Harry could be seen wearing a black jacket, denim jeans and a matching beanie hat.

The royal’s arrival in Canada comes about a day after he made an incredibly emotional and powerful speech regarding his and his wife’s decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. As he attended an event benefiting his Sentebale charity at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Sunday, January 19, Harry said while he thinks this is the best choice for his family, it still brings him “great sadness.”

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the past few weeks. So I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have perhaps watched grow up over the last 35 years but now with a clearer perspective,” he candidly stated during his speech.

“The U.K. is my home and a place that I love,” Harry sweetly continued. “That will never change. I’ve grown up feeling supported from so many of you and I’ve watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I’d hoped for all my life.”

As Harry went on, he insisted their royal relinquishment is not the last you’ll see of him, Meghan, 38, and Archie. “We certainly aren’t walking away from you. Our hope was to serve [Queen Elizabeth], the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible,” he explained. “I’ve accepted this knowing that it doesn’t change who I am, or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had come to. That I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Considering it’s been a rough few months for the Sussex family, we bet Harry can’t wait to spend some well-deserved R&R with the former Suits actress and their little bundle of joy.

