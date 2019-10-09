Just days after returning to London from Africa on their first royal tour as a family of three, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry are already thinking about their next trip — and it seems they might make it a permanent one!

“Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” a royal insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently told Us Weekly. The potential move doesn’t come as a surprise considering the 38-year-old beauty previously lived in Toronto while filming Suits.

Shutterstock

The royal source added that relocating to Canada “is an option” for their family. “Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future,” the insider explained.

As for right now, the royal pair — who welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison, in early May — are happy with their set up at their home in Frogmore Cottage. “The cottage is much more private,” a second source previously revealed to the outlet in April. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace,” a third source explained.

Although there is speculation surrounding a possible move across the pond, a source previously told Closer Weekly that Harry and Meg were actually thinking of packing their bags and heading to Africa.

“[They] could move to Africa, but nothing is set in stone,” a royal insider exclusively shared with Closer in April. “Harry and Meghan are in awe of beauty and tranquility Africa has to offer and have such fond memories of spending time there as a couple. Harry also spent a lot of his childhood there.”

Mirrorpix / MEGA

At the time, the proud dad’s special advisor on international affairs, David Manning, opened up about their possible move to the continent. He proposed his plans for the couple to be more hands-on overseas and to build on their work for the Commonwealth in Africa, but a decision is not expected until 2020.

“They’ve only just settled into Frogmore Cottage and are focusing on the arrival of their first child. The idea of packing up again and moving to another continent is the last thing they want to think about right now,” the source explained to Closer. “They wouldn’t permanently move to Africa.”

Although Meghan and Harry would have “much more freedom and privacy” in Africa, the royal couple has yet to announce any possibilities. It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see where Harry, Meg and Archie might end up!