Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially taken a step back from the royal family, the Duke of Sussex is just happy to be starting fresh again.

“Harry can’t wait to leave the UK. He’s already had a leaving party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited about starting over as ‘a normal person,'” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “He looked tired and was fairly somber, which is understandable given what he’s been through over the past couple of weeks. He has no regrets about the move whatsoever and is flying out to Canada next week to be reunited with Meghan. He’s missed Meghan and [son] Archie like crazy since they’ve been apart.”

After the royal couple made their big announcement, it was Queen Elizabeth who revealed her support for the pair’s decision. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the head monarch said in a statement on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen continued, noting all the harsh criticisms Meghan and Harry have received. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” Prince Philip‘s wife continued.

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

While not everyone may agree with the famous duo’s decision, it seems like they will at least have the Queen’s support through all the ups and downs.

