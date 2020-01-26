Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken a different route and started a new chapter, they are hoping to give their son Archie a good childhood and keep him away from the royal life.

“Harry and Meghan are determined to give Archie a normal life — for him to be treated like any other child,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Meghan wasn’t a fan of royal protocol, so Archie won’t be taught any of that!”

“To be honest, Harry’s always been heavily involved in Archie’s upbringing. Just as much as Meghan. But now he’s getting to spend more quality time with Archie without any interruptions and his phone ringing non-stop,” the source adds. “He’s already got a new cell number and has only given it out to a select few.” Aside from staying away from royal protocol, the famous couple is also focusing on their little one’s fashion as a way to help him be his own person.

“Archie has a completely different wardrobe to [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton]‘s kids — it’s a million times more fashionable,” another source previously told Closer. “Ugg boots, organic Baby Gap sweaters, beanies, puffer jackets, cute tiny sneakers are just a few of the cool items he has. He already owns a pair of blue wellies.”

The royal family was thrown for a loop when the famous actress, 38, and Harry, 35, revealed their plans to take a “step back” from what they’ve been accustom to the last couple of years. However, Harry did lose his HRH title because of his choice.

“Initially Harry wanted to keep his HRH title, but willingly gave it up for an easy life — this was hashed out in the meetings,” an insider recently explained. “Harry and Meghan are just going to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex from now on.”

We know that Harry and Meghan will do everything in their power to make sure their lives and the life of Archie is a lot better moving forward.

