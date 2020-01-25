It has been made clear that Meghan Markle has decided to go her own route when it comes to the royal family, and that goes for her son Archie too, who has been introduced to a different type of fashion when compared to his cousins.

“Archie has a completely different wardrobe to [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton]‘s kids — it’s a million times more fashionable,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Ugg boots, organic Baby Gap sweaters, beanies, puffer jackets, cute tiny sneakers are just a few of the cool items he has. He already owns a pair of blue wellies.” Cute!

It should come as no surprise that the little royal is going his own way, especially since his mom, 38, and dad Prince Harry, 35, have been making sure he has a very normal childhood — the pair has even noticed their only son’s personality blossom. The happy couple visited Toronto during the holidays, where they saw Archie shine.

Shutterstock

“Meghan’s introduced Archie to some of her Canadian friends during the trip,” a royal source told Closer. “Jessica [Mulroney] and Markus [Anderson] had already met him, but there’ve been some new faces.”

“You can tell Archie’s going to grow up to be a confident, social butterfly — that’s what Harry says,” the insider continued. “He loves being entertained and interacting with people. … Some children become shy or nervous around new people, but not Archie. He’ll go to anyone (as in being held) without kicking up a fuss! Although he likes to sleep with his comfort blanket at night!”

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

Now that Meghan and Harry have stepped away from the royal family, they hope to not only give Archie a happy upbringing, but keep him away from the spotlight too — in Canada. “They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple,” another insider explained. “Archie is their No. 1 priority.”

We just can’t wait to see what’s next for Archie!

