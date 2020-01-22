Ever since Baby Archie made his arrival in May 2019, royal fans have been dying to know who dad Prince Harry and mom Meghan Markle would choose as their little bundle of joy’s godparents. Well, according to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appointed Mark Dyer and Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke) as the godfather and godmother of their first royal child.

While tons of fans remember Tiggy, 54, for being Harry, 35, and brother Prince William‘s longtime nanny while growing up, many are still wondering who Mark is. If the red-haired hunk looks a little familiar, it’s probably because Archie’s godfather has been connected to the royal family for many decades.

DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

In fact, Mark, 53, first made ties with the royal monarchy when he became an aide to Prince Charles many years ago. As he stepped in as the royal equerry for the Prince of Wales up until the mid-’90s, Mark quickly formed a strong bond with William, 37, and Harry. In fact, he even became a mentor for the royal brothers following the 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana.

Throughout the last few years of their life, there’s no doubt Harry and Mark kept up on their friendship. In 2010, the beloved duke served as an usher as Mark tied the knot with wife Amanda Kline. Harry also returned the favor as his son’s godfather served as an usher during his royal wedding to Meghan, 38, in May 2018. Mark’s son, Jasper, was even chosen as a page boy!

Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock

The MDM Bars and Pubs management company founder and Harry continued to prove their friendship is the real deal after the duke and duchess chose the longtime pal as their son’s godfather. Following the exciting news, a source close to the royal palace gave a possible reason as to why Mark — who is also a trustee of Harry’s charity, Sentebale — was chosen for the royal role.

“Harry was an usher at Mark’s wedding to his wife Amanda Kline in 2010, and now he wants to do something official for his lifelong mentor to recognize the support he’s given him throughout his life,” the insider recently told RadarOnline.com.

The news of Archie’s godparents comes weeks after Meghan and Harry announced they were officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family. On top of a handful of changes, the royal pair shared the news of their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America to raise their adorable son.