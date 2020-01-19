It may take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle some time to adjust to their new surroundings, but one thing is clear: the duke was willing to go above and beyond to improve his life with his family.

“Initially Harry wanted to keep his HRH title, but willingly gave it up for an easy life — this was hashed out in the meetings,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Harry and Meghan are just going to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex from now on.” While Prince William‘s brother may not have that title anymore, some things will remain the same — like his generosity.

“They’ll still continue with their charity but won’t have to report to the Queen anymore,” the insider added. However, the head monarch, 93, still supports the couple’s decision to take a step back from the royal family.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in a statement on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she continued. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Harry is also looking forward to a new chapter in his life with his wife and their son, Archie. “Harry can’t wait to leave the UK. He’s already had a leaving party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited about starting over as ‘a normal person,'” another insider told Closer. “He looked tired and was fairly somber, which is understandable given what he’s been through over the past couple of weeks. He has no regrets about the move whatsoever and is flying out to Canada next week to be reunited with Meghan. He’s missed Meghan and [son] Archie like crazy since they’ve been apart.”

We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for Harry and Meghan!

