They may not be spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and other royals, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quite happy to be in Canada to celebrate the holidays with their son, Archie.

The royal family will be staying with the Duchess of Sussex’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben while in Toronto. “It was exactly what Meghan wanted,” a source close to Jessica exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She wanted Archie’s first Christmas to be low-key and mellow where they can all hang out in their pajamas in the living room and laugh and joke — and not have it be very stuffy with the rest of the royal family.”

“Harry was excited too and the fact that they’re still in the Commonwealth made it much easier for them to escape without having to answer a lot of questions from everyone else,” the insider added.

Shutterstock

The couple is elated to be in Canada, especially because the place is special to both of them. “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” a spokesperson of the pair told Us Weekly recently. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Harry and Meghan are of course also excited about it being their only son’s first Christmas. “They’ll already talking about getting a huge Christmas tree for Frogmore, which they’ll decorate as a family,” another source told Closer exclusively. “They can’t wait to see the look on Archie’s face when he sees it covered in decorations and all lit up!”

Shutterstock

“Harry and Meghan haven’t bought Archie any gifts yet, but they will,” the source added. “They already have a Christmas stocking for him, which they’ll hang above the fireplace! It’s really cute and has his name embroidered on it.”

It’s going to be one fun Christmas in Canada!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!