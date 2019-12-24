Just in the nick of time. Prince Philip was released from the hospital on Tuesday, December 24, after a four-night stay. The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, made his return to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, to celebrate Christmas with his wife, Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace said.

The prince was “discharged by his doctor,” they said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.” Philip left King Edward VII’s Hospital in London around 8:50 a.m. and was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a Range Rover, where he seemed to be in good spirits. Shortly after, he was photographed arriving at Sandringham via helicopter.

Terry Harris/Shutterstock

Prince Charles also gave an update on how his father was doing one day earlier. “He’s being looked after very well in the hospital,” he said. “At the moment, that’s all we know.”

On December 20, Philip was taken to the hospital due to a preexisting condition, Buckingham Palace said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. He was admitted “for observation and treatment” and was “a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ doctor,” the palace added.

However, this isn’t the first time Philip — who shares Charles, 71, Princess Anne, 69, Prince Andrew, 59, and Prince Edward, 55, with his wife of 72 years — has been dealing with health issues. In 2018, Philip missed the Christmas festivities but was said to be in good health. That same year, he also had a hip operation and recovered at Windsor. Prior to that, he was treated for a bladder infection and was forced to miss the Queen Diamond Jubilee concert in addition to undergoing surgery on his right hand in 2014 and an abdomen operation in 2013.

In August 2017, the duke — who is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch — retired from his public duties after supporting his wife for many decades. The last time Philip was out and about was at Lady Gabriella Kingston’s wedding in May.

Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the royal family is preparing to celebrate the holidays without Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and their 7-month-old son, Archie. The couple is currently in Canada, and surprisingly, the queen is not upset with her grandson.

“In the end, the Queen didn’t mind that they did their own thing,” a source told In Touch Weekly exclusively. “She actually wanted them to announce it to take away from the fact that Prince Philip is in the hospital. She’s happy for them to be the talking point.”

We hope Philip, Elizabeth and the rest of their royal brood have an amazing Christmas.