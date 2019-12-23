A few days after Prince Philip was admitted into a London hospital for a “preexisting condition,” his son Prince Charles spoke out about his father’s health when a reporter asked him how the Duke of Edinburgh was doing.

“He’s being looked after very well in hospital,” the 71-year-old said. “At the moment that’s all we know.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the 98-year-old royal was hospitalized on Friday, December 20. “The Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

“Prince Philip is gravely ill,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “And it’s gotten worse over recent weeks.” On top of that, Queen Elizabeth is “worried sick.”

“She can’t imagine what life will be like without her husband in it,” the insider adds.

Amid his hospitalization, the Queen has begun Christmas preparations by making her way over to Norfolk, England. Over the weekend, she arrived at King’s Lynn railway station with a couple of her guards. The monarch normally likes to reach her Sandringham estate before her family so she can prepare the residence with all sorts of beautiful Christmas decorations.

As for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry? The royal couple plan on going to Canada with their baby boy, Archie, to see Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. For their visit, they’ll be staying with the 37-year-old royal’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband, Ben, while in Toronto, an additional source tells Closer.

“It was exactly what Meghan wanted,” the insider explains. “She wanted Archie’s first Christmas to be low-key and mellow where they can all hang out in their pajamas in the living room and laugh and joke — and not have it be very stuffy with the rest of the royal family.”

“Harry was excited too and the fact that they’re still in the Commonwealth made it much easier for them to escape without having to answer a lot of questions from everyone else,” the insider adds.

With the holidays upon us, we only hope Prince Philip makes it out of the hospital in time to spend Christmas with his family!