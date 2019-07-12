He had the honor of being the DJ at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding — and now Idris Elba is revealing that the duchess sent him a list of song ideas she wanted to hear on her special day.

“A lot of tunes went off,” the 46-year-old told DJ Ace during an interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra, adding that one of the songs he played was Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

“Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it. … There was some West Coast on it. That’s all I’m saying,” the actor dished. When asked if that meant that the former actress, 37, requested tunes from hip hop legends like Dr. Dre and Tupac, the A-lister wasn’t ready to release any of that information.

“I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair,” Idris replied, laughing. “Ask Meghan and Harry.”

This isn’t the first time that the Luther star has opened up about being a part of the famous May 2018 wedding — he once told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that the Duke of Sussex, 34, himself asked him to DJ. “So Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times, through his dad,” Idris explained to the TV host, 61. “His dad’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and [Prince] William … And Harry came to a couple of parties that I deejayed.”

The Hobbs & Shaw costar continued, “[Harry] was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing.’ He goes, ‘Hmm, would you deejay at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’ And he’s, like, serious.” And that’s how Idris attended up at the incredible event that took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In other news, we know you all have “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” playing on a loop in your head.