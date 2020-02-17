Life in Canada is better than ever for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! An eyewitness recently spotted the royal couple shopping for goods at a Deep Cove Market in Saanich and they say the parents of one are really adapting to life in the Great White North.

“I see Harry and Meghan here all the time. They were here a couple of weeks ago with Archie,” the onlooker exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “They’re very friendly and normal. No one bothers them here.”

Harry and Meghan’s son Archie seems to like it in Canada too. “Archie was playing with the dog outside. He’s such a cute baby and looks like Harry. He’s really big now,” the eyewitness says. “They seem so happy and relaxed and are so in love. Harry and Meghan have both come into the store separately too. They’re always very polite and say hello, but we don’t ask them questions. We respect their privacy.”

Privacy is one of the many reasons why Harry and Meghan chose to split their time between Canada and the U.K. They’re “determined to give Archie a normal life — for him to be treated like any other child,” another insider recently told Closer. “Meghan wasn’t a fan of royal protocol, so Archie won’t be taught any of that!”

Not only that, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will send Archie off to a nursery when he’s old enough.

“When Meghan was in London she talked about homeschooling Archie. She felt she had no choice because of the negative publicity surrounding the family,” a separate source shared with Closer. “But now they’ve moved to Canada, they’re planning to send Archie to nursery once he’s old enough. Meghan thinks it’s important for her little boy to interact with other kids.”

Archie might be too small to appreciate it, but we think he’ll definitely enjoy life in Canada with his parents!