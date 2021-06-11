Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle‘s son Archie is a now big brother, and he is loving every minute of it. He’s “obsessed” with his new little sister Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on June 4, an insider exclusively tells Closer. The toddler was even present when the new family of four made their video debut to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, 95.

“They’ve introduced Lili to the queen over Zoom and Archie was there, too,” the source adds. “He adores his great-grandma. Harry and Meghan don’t want their toddler to feel left out, but they have nothing to worry about because he’s really bonding with the baby.”

“Archie is so excited about being a big brother and loves her to bits,” the insider adds of Archie’s relationship with Lili, who was born on Friday, June 4. The siblings should grow up with a wonderful bond being so close in age, as Archie just turned 2 years old on May 6. He was born at London’s Portland Hospital while his parents were still working members of the British Royal Family.

MEGA

Though all of Archie’s cousins and other relatives remain in England, he’s had the loving care of his grandmother Doria Ragland — Meghan’s mom — since before the former Suits star became a second-time mother. Meghan, 39, gave birth to Lili at Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital, making the little one a California native just like her actress mom!

“Doria has been staying with Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home since just before the birth,” another source previously shared with Closer. “She’s such a natural at being a grandmother and loves being with Archie and now Lili too. She thinks the world of her Lili.”

Even though Doria has her hands full helping care for Archie, Lili and Meghan, she’s managed to still make time for her son-in-law Harry, as he’s doing his best to help his wife at home as she rests and recovers after giving birth.

“I wouldn’t say that Harry is the world’s greatest chef, but he tries. He’s been picking fruit and vegetables from their garden and Doria has been helping him cook organic meals for Meghan,” the insider explained.

Since Meghan, 39, is breast-feeding baby Lili, “it’s important for her to be on a healthy diet,” the source noted. The Duke of Sussex, 36, and his mother-in-law, 64, have also been “ensuring that Meghan gets lots of rest.” Harry and Meghan are now the parents to two small children including an infant, so rest is something that they are not going to be getting much of in the foreseeable future.