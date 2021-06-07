Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are over the moon about welcoming their second child, but the Hollywood alum’s mom, Doria Ragland, is just as thrilled about the new addition. Now that baby Lili is here, Doria is “so happy to have a granddaughter to spoil and cuddle,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Doria has been staying with Harry and Meghan at their Montecito home since just before the birth,” the source shares with Closer on Monday, June 7. “She’s such a natural at being a grandmother and loves being with Archie and now Lili too. She thinks the world of her Lili.”

Considering Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, are juggling raising their 2-year-old son, Archie, while adjusting to their responsibilities with their newborn, Doria has stepped up to give a hand around the house. “I wouldn’t say that Harry is the world’s greatest chef, but he tries. He’s been picking fruit and vegetables from their garden and Doria has been helping him cook organic meals for Meghan,” the insider explains.

Because the Suits alum is breast-feeding baby Lili, “it’s important for her to be on a healthy diet,” the source notes. In addition to creating nutritious meals together in the kitchen, the Duke of Sussex and his mother-in-law, 64, have been “ensuring that Meghan gets lots of rest.”

However, the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model can’t help but focus all her attention on little Lili. “Even though Meghan is exhausted after the birth, she finds it hard to switch off and wants to be with her daughter around the clock,” the insider shares.

It’s no surprise Meghan is relishing her role as a mom of two as she and Harry are “absolutely ecstatic” over Lili’s birth, the insider adds. “Harry and Meghan say that becoming parents to Lili is the best thing ever!”

The U.K. native and the brunette beauty welcomed their baby girl on June 4, but they waited two days before sharing the news of Lili’s birth. In an official statement on their Archewell website, the couple announced their daughter was delivered “in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.”

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read the statement. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

Meghan and Harry also revealed the inspiration behind the youngster’s name, noting they paid homage to Queen Elizabeth, “whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, on the other hand, “was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

What a sweet family!