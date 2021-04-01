Meghan Markle‘s mom, Doria Ragland, has been her daughter’s rock amid her second pregnancy. The yoga instructor is supporting her only child in more ways than one, including “helping look after Archie,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Being a grandma to Archie brings Doria such joy,” the source reveals on Thursday, April 1, so the soon-to-be grandparent of two, 64, doesn’t mind helping Meghan, 39, and her husband, Prince Harry, out.

In fact, the former Suits actress and her mom are extremely close. “Doria will be there at the birth with Meghan and Harry,” the insider added, noting the royal mom likes the idea of having an at-home birth but will most likely deliver her baby in a hospital.

Meghan and Harry, 36, are expected to welcome their little one this summer, so the famous family still has enough time to prepare for baby No. 2. The couple — who married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Archie, one year later in May — announced their second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to Us Weekly on February 14. “‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.'” Two weeks later, they announced they were welcoming a baby daughter during their CBS interview in early March.

At the time the lovebirds revealed their family was expanding, a previous source told Closer that Doria was “over the moon about becoming a grandma again.” Because the former makeup artist gets so much joy out of being Archie’s grandparent, “she couldn’t be happier” for Meghan and Harry’s baby girl to arrive.

Doria and 23-month-old Archie share a “unique, unbreakable bond,” a third source told Closer in October 2020, so there’s no doubt she’ll have the same loving relationship with her future granddaughter. “Doria is fabulous with Archie and dotes on him,” the insider shared, adding the red-haired cutie “absolutely adores” his grandmother.

Considering Meghan and Harry are living in Santa Barbara and just a short drive away from Doria in Los Angeles, it’s easy for the business owner to visit. “[This] would not have been possible if Harry and Meghan had stayed in the royal family,” the source pointed out, which is why Doria is so grateful.

In addition to getting to see her family more often, Doria is “thrilled” that Archie and his little sister will “have a normal upbringing,” the source added. “As she raised Meghan to stand strong in her beliefs, [Doria is] thrilled that Archie, too, will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life.”

