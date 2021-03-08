Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the sex of baby No. 2 during their new CBS interview on Sunday, March 7.

“It’s a girl!” Harry said. The doting dad noted he feels “amazing” and “just grateful” to be adding a daughter to their family. “Like to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?” he gushed. “We got our family — the four of us and our two dogs, it’s great.”

The royal duo also revealed they’re “done” expanding their family. “Two is it,” the Hollywood alum and the prince proclaimed.

Meghan, 39, kept a tight lip during her pregnancy, but she candidly opened up about previously suffering a miscarriage. In a New York Times op-ed published in November 2020, the former Duchess of Sussex revealed she experienced a pregnancy loss five months earlier.

Meghan recalled how she “felt a sharp cramp” as she changed her older son Archie’s diaper one day in July. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she wrote. “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Despite the devastating loss, Meghan and Harry, 36, are feeling grateful to be the parents of son Archie Harrison and their future baby. The pair’s second pregnancy comes less than two years after they welcomed their eldest in 2019.

Now that Meghan and Harry — who married in May 2018 — are gearing up to expand their adorable family, the lovebirds are thrilled to be raising their children in their home in Montecito, California. The twosome purchased a $14.7 million mansion in the prestigious Santa Barbara neighborhood after stepping back from their royal duties in early 2020.

“Harry and Meghan have no regrets whatsoever about purchasing their home in Montecito,” an insider told Closer Weekly at the time. “He says he feels safer and more relaxed at their new home and enjoys the freedom. It’s nice to see [Harry] smiling again.”

The longtime lovers had many reasons for wanting to relinquish their royal roles, but giving their children the freedom to express themselves was a huge driving factor. “Harry firmly believes that Archie should be able to have the freedom he never had,” a source told In Touch, noting this includes being “taught the importance of freedom of speech and giving back to the community, and most importantly not to let anything get in the way of achieving his dreams and happiness.”

We can’t wait for baby No. 2 to arrive!