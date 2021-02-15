Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the only ones getting ready for baby No. 2‘s arrival. The former Suits actress’ mom, Doria Ragland, is “over the moon about becoming a grandma again” following the news that the royal couple is expecting their second child, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“She couldn’t be happier,” the source reveals, noting Doria, 64, is an attentive grandma to Meghan and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison. “Archie adores Doria. They’re super close and she’ll without a doubt have the same loving grandmother/grandchild relationship with baby No. 2!”

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, revealed their second pregnancy on February 14, 2021, but they shared the exciting news with Doria, as well as his royal family members, “before making the public announcement,” the insider dishes. “Queen Elizabeth is excited for him and Meghan, and Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) are too. It’s nice for them to see Harry settled. At the end of the day, they just want him to be happy.”

The Duke of Sussex and the Hollywood alum — who married in May 2018 — posed for a gorgeous black and white photo of them laying in the grass as their pregnancy reveal. In the snap, which was taken by Meg’s friend and longtime photographer Misan Harriman, the former Deal or No Deal model cradled her baby bump while Harry stared lovingly in her eyes.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to Us Weekly on Valentine’s Day. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The royal twosome’s pregnancy news comes more than a year after they stepped back from their senior roles in the royal family and relocated to North America. Meg and Harry briefly lived in Canada before moving to Los Angeles, but they ultimately settled down in Santa Barbara in August 2020. Since then, they’ve been raising their eldest child, Archie, who arrived in May 2019, at their $14.7 million mansion in Montecito.

Though Harry and Meg do miss parts of their life in the U.K., nothing compares to the happiness they feel in Santa Barbara. Not only does the former Duchess of Sussex get to see her mother often as Doria lives in L.A., but Meghan’s mom and Archie have established one “unique, unbreakable bond.”

“Doria is fabulous with Archie and dotes on him,” a previous insider exclusively told Closer in October 2020, noting the little bundle of joy “absolutely adores his grandmother.”

We can’t wait to watch Doria dote on baby No. 2!