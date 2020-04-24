So supportive! Meghan Markle‘s mom, Doria Ragland, is “thrilled” that Archie “will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life,” an insider tells Closer Weekly. Now that her grandson lives in Los Angeles with his family, Doria, 63, believes the royal baby will have a more “normal upbringing.”

However, the insider notes, Archie’s “healthier” life in America “would not have been possible if Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had stayed in the royal family.” The couple made their decision to step back as senior royals when they shared a long statement to Instagram about their foreseeable future.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they revealed. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Although some royal fans disagreed with Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision, an insider told Closer in March that Doria “100 percent” supported it. “She hated seeing her daughter so unsettled in the U.K. and wants her to be happy,” the source noted. “Meghan called Doria as soon as her royal duties were over to let her know how she got on.”

The yoga instructor has always supported her daughter. After she paid Meghan a few visits in the U.K., she knew the former Duchess of Sussex had been “miserable in London for a long time.” That’s why she only wanted “what’s best” for Meghan, “even if it means going against royal rules.”

But now that her daughter lives close by, the only thing that Doria wants to do is see her grandchild. She misses Archie and she’ll have to wait for coronavirus to end before she can safely see him again. Thankfully, it won’t feel like a long time because the family has already set up a FaceTime account. Like Doria, Archie must be dying to see his grandma!