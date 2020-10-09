Doria Ragland can’t get enough of her adorable royal grandson, baby Archie. Meghan Markle‘s mom and the 17-month-old tot have quite the “unique, unbreakable bond,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Doria is fabulous with Archie and dotes on him,” the source explains. As for the little bundle of joy, “he absolutely adores his grandmother.”

Considering Prince Harry, 36, and the former Suits actress, 39, relocated to California following their decision to step back from Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family earlier this year, they have plenty of opportunities to spend time with Doria, 62. Although they recently relocated to Santa Barbara, the couple are still only a short drive away from her mom in Los Angeles.

Prior to purchasing their Montecito mansion for $14.7 million in early August, Meghan and Harry were renting Tyler Perry’s L.A. abode since March. At the time, a source close to the Hollywood alum revealed her mom was elated about their move from the U.K. to North America.

“As she raised Meghan to stand strong in her beliefs, [Doria is] thrilled that Archie, too, will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life,” the insider explains. “[This] would not have been possible if Harry and Meghan had stayed in the royal family.”

The yoga instructor believes it’s important for “Archie to have a normal upbringing,” but she “never put pressure on Meghan to leave the royal family,” the insider noted. Now that they’re here, she’s “over-the-moon” about having “Archie closer to home.”

“She can’t wait to spend more time with her grandson and get to know him properly, once the pandemic is over,” the source added.

Having Doria around is also a huge bonus for Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, considering she’ll “definitely be a positive influence in Archie’s life,” the insider dished to Closer. “Doria is a spiritual and calm woman who is comfortable in her own skin.”

Aside from being so close to Meg’s beloved mother, the longtime lovebirds are happier than ever living in California thanks to their gorgeous new property. “Harry and Meghan have no regrets whatsoever about purchasing their home in Montecito,” a separate source told Closer in late September. “He says he feels safer and more relaxed at their new home and enjoys the freedom. It’s nice to see [Harry] smiling again.”

We can’t wait to see Archie and Doria reunite again!