Doria Ragland Walks Her Dogs in L.A. as Daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Move in Nearby

Getting some exercise! Doria Ragland, was spotted walking her dogs in L.A. just a couple of hours after Closer Weekly learned her daughter, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry moved in nearby. While donning a black puffer coat with plaid pajamas, Doria, 63, took her pets around the neighborhood so they could get some fresh air. However, she didn’t stay out long because she didn’t want to put herself or her dogs at risk for catching coronavirus.

Meghan has also been taking extra precautions against COVID-19 by postponing her family trip to Los Angeles. At the beginning of March, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were supposed to bring baby Archie to Hollywood so he could get better acquainted with his grandma. But all that changed once the virus started to rapidly spread around the world.

Luckily, for Doria though, Meghan relocated to L.A. Now, the yoga instructor can be closer to her grandson and can congratulate her daughter on her new gig in person! On Thursday, March 26, Disney+ revealed Meghan will be narrating a character in their new film Elephant.

“In recognition of Earth Month, Disney+ announced today the Disneynature film Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced Dolphin Reef, with narration by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman,” the company said in a statement. “Following its theatrical release last year, the Disneynature film Penguins will also make it’s Disney+ debut on April 3.”

Meghan’s return to the big screen comes just a couple of weeks after she and Harry made their final public appearance as senior royals. Although the pair received some backlash for that, Doria has stayed by their side no matter what.

“Doria 100 percent supports Meghan’s decision to leave the royal family,” an insider told Closer Weekly on March 12. “She hated seeing her daughter so unsettled in the U.K. and wants her to be happy. Meghan called Doria as soon as her royal duties were over to let her know how she got on.” That’s what friends are for!

Scroll below to see pics of Doria walking her dogs in L.A.