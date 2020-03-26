Big news! Meghan Markle is set to narrate Disney’s upcoming original new film, Elephant, just months after making her royal exit alongside husband Prince Harry. Disney+ announced the former actress’ return to the big screen in a press release on Thursday, March 26.

“In recognition of Earth Month, Disney+ announced today the Disneynature film Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced Dolphin Reef, with narration by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman,” the statement read. “Following its theatrical release last year, the Disneynature film Penguins will also make it’s Disney+ debut on April 3.”

The 38-year-old beauty will voice the highly anticipated film about African elephant Shani and her spirited son, Jomo. The Disney original movie will tell the story about a herd of elephant as they “make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert,” the press release explained. “Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”

Not only is the former Suits actress blessing fans with her return to Hollywood, but the press release also revealed that Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will be supporting Elephants Without Borders.

“Elephants Without Borders is working on strategies to protect Botswana’s elephant haven, helping to reduce human-wildlife conflict through education, economic development, and solutions that either redirect elephant migration away from people, or provide communities with tools that help to protect themselves and their properties when elephants are near,” the press release explained.

Considering Botswana and other countries in Africa hold a special place in Harry, 35, and Meghan’s hearts, it’s no surprise she wants to be apart of this project. Even before Meghan and Harry — who announced their plans to step back from Queen Elizabeth’s royal family this past January — ever relocated to Canada, rumors were floating around that they were considering moving their family to Africa.

“[They] could move to Africa but nothing is set in stone,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer in April 2019. “Harry and Meghan are in awe of the beauty and tranquility Africa has to offer and have such fond memories of spending time there as a couple. Harry also spent a lot of his childhood there.”

Be sure to catch Meghan in Disneynature’s Elephant, which starts streaming April 3, only on Disney+.