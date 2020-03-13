Luckily, Harry’s family got to spend some time with him and Meghan this past week, while their son stayed in Canada.

“[Archie] is happily settled, so they [didn’t] want to mess up his routine,” another source told Closer about why they didn’t bring their bundle of joy. “With so many schools in the U.K. closing because of coronavirus they refuse to take any risks. Harry and Meghan hate leaving Archie, but know it’s for the best.”

On March 9, Meghan and Harry put on a united front during an appearance with Duchess Kate and Prince William for Commonwealth Day.

Shutterstock

It was a very momentous occasion, as the event marked the last they will be attending as “senior” members of the royal family. The couple dressed to impress for the outing, with Meghan wearing an emerald green Emilia Wickstead gown, while her beau looked suave in a navy suit and powder blue tie.

“Aside from the tension she felt between her and Kate, Meghan’s thrilled about how smoothly everything went,” a third source told In Touch. The former actress is now “thrilled” to be back in the comfort of her own abode, because it means “she can relax” with her loved ones.