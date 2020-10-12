See Meghan Markle and Mom Doria Ragland’s Cutest Photos From Her Pre-Royal Days to Now

Ever since Meghan Markle joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2017, her mom, Doria Ragland, has had her daughter’s back. The former Suits actress’ cutest photos with her beloved mother over the years are a testament to their strong bond.

Even before her pre-royal days when Meghan was just dating the Duke of Sussex, her mama tagged along on some rare events. The pair enjoyed their first public outing as a mother-daughter duo when they joined Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017.

Since then, Doria — who shares Meghan with ex-husband Thomas Markle — has given her only child endless love and support as she navigated her life as a royal. The yoga instructor stood by her daughter’s side during her iconic wedding with Harry in 2018, as well as lent a hand when her grandson, Archie, arrived the following year in May 2019.

When Meghan and Harry stepped back from Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family in January 2020, Doria was thrilled that her daughter and son-in-law were relocating to North America with their little bundle of joy. “She’s happy that Meghan’s moving closer,” a source told Closer Weekly at the time. “They’ll be able to spend more time together.”

Although Doria “never put pressure on Meghan to leave the royal family,” she’s confident her daughter made the smartest decision for her husband and son. “Doria knows Meghan has been miserable in London for a long time and wants what’s best for her,” the source explained. “Even if it means going against royal rules.”

Now that Meghan and Harry purchased a new home in Santa Barbara in early August, they’re only a short drive away from Doria in Los Angeles. The fitness coach couldn’t be happier about getting to see her beautiful grandchild at the drop of a dime.

“Doria is fabulous with Archie and dotes on him,” a separate insider told Closer in early October. “He absolutely adores his grandmother and the two of them have a unique, unbreakable bond.”

Everyone loves Doria!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Meghan and her mom’s cutest photos together.