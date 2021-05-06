Today is Archie‘s second birthday, and the royal family tributes are coming in! So far, Prince William, Duchess Kate (née Middleton), Queen Elizabeth and more members have shared their sweet birthday messages to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son.

“Wishing Archie a very happy second birthday today,” the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, penned on their official Instagram account on Archie’s big day on Thursday, May 6. The royal couple included a photo from Archie’s christening in July 2019.

Her Majesty, 94, also expressed her well-wishes for Harry and Meghan’s first child, sharing a sweet snapshot from his debut during their royal tour of Africa in September 2019. “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy second birthday today,” read the post on the royal family’s Instagram.

Prince Charles, Harry’s father and Archie’s grandfather, made sure to pay tribute to the little bundle of joy as well. The Prince of Wales, 72, posted a different pic from Archie’s christening, writing, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns 2 today.”

The royal family will not be celebrating Archie’s birthday in person as Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, reside in Santa Barbara, California. However, an insider told Closer Weekly that William, Kate and more will be commemorating the day overseas.

“William and Kate mailed Archie a gift for his birthday from George, Charlotte and Louis as a nice gesture for their nephew,” the source exclusively shared ahead of Archie’s milestone.

The longtime lovebirds have been living in the U.S. since stepping back from their royal duties in early 2020, but they won’t be ringing in Archie’s birthday alone. “Archie has already made a few little friends in Montecito,” the insider told Closer, noting Meghan and Harry are “staying local” and hosting “a pool day and BBQ” to celebrate.

Considering this is the tot’s last birthday “as an only child” as Meghan is currently pregnant with their second baby, the handsome prince and the former Suits actress are going above and beyond to make this occasion “super special.”

“They’re spoiling him with gifts, books, a toy car, jigsaw puzzles [and] a children’s cooking kit,” the insider told Closer, adding Harry purchased an “activity games for the garden,” as well as a “chocolate fountain.”

It sounds like Archie is going to have a great birthday!