He’s growing up well! It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striving to be the best parents they can be to their first child, Archie — and it must make them so happy to see how their little one is doing.

“He’s a very strong baby,” a source told Us Weekly. “He can even sit up for a few seconds.” Archie, 4 months, has even been living it up as a little wanderlust with his folks on their royal tour of Africa — an adventure that has meant the world to the happy couple.

Shutterstock

It should come as no surprise that little Archie is impressing his parents with how fast he is growing up, especially since he has been reaching milestones left and right. “Archie can’t talk yet but he’s certainly trying to! He gurgles and coos with excitement whenever Meghan or Harry walk into the room. You can tell he already adores his parents,” a royal insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “He’s just learned to push himself up when lying on his stomach because he wants to see what’s going on around him. Harry jokes that he’s such a nosy baby.”

Archie has been doing a lot more recently too. “He’s really starting to notice his surroundings, for example his eyes follow moving objects and bright colors. His favorite toy is the mobile over the crib,” the source added. “Whenever Harry or Meghan hold him he clasps his hand around their fingers and doesn’t want to let go. It’s so adorable to watch.” So great! However, Archie has also been spending plenty of time with nature.

Shutterstock

“Meghan and Harry don’t like to keep Archie stuck indoors for long periods of time,” another insider told Closer. “Every day they take him for walks in the grounds of Frogmore and about once a month they go for a family outing to a local pub for lunch, just the three of them. Harry’s very down-to-earth and prefers the pub scene to going to a fancy restaurant.”

We certainly can’t wait to hear more of what Archie has been up to, and to know of all of his next big steps!