Just days after returning home to London from their royal tour of Africa, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) stepped out for the 2019 WellChild Awards on October 15. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be in good spirits despite attending the emotional awards ceremony, which honors sick children and their caregivers.

The royal couple, who has made a point to attend the annual event for the past few years, were spotted walking hand in hand as they arrived at the Royal Lancaster Hotel. According to the organization’s website, the ceremony “celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile,” including health, social care and education professionals.

As Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, arrived on Tuesday evening, eagle-eyed fans noticed the former Suits actress was wearing a familiar ensemble. It wasn’t until royal admirers realized Meg actually recycled the green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore during her and Harry’s engagement announcement in 2017!

The proud mom of baby Archie pulled another royal rewear as she paired the forrest green dress with an older Sentaler coat. The actress-turned-duchess was first spotted wearing the long wool, camel-colored jacket while attending her first-ever Christmas celebration with the royal family in 2017.

Prior to arriving at the WellChild Awards, Harry and Meg — who became parents for the first time when they welcomed Archie Harrison this past May — attended a pre-ceremony reception where they met the young winners from each award category. They also chatted with the nominated healthcare professionals.

While attending the awards ceremony in 2017, Harry — who has been a patron of WellChild since 2007 — previously addressed the crowd of more than 100,000 children and young people.

“These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people, on their lives, and on the resolve they and their families have shown to overcome challenges,” he said at the time. “Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher.”

We love how important WellChild is to Meg and Harry!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the royal couple’s outing at the annual awards ceremony!