In an upcoming documentary about Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry‘s recent tour of Africa, fans can expect to see glimpses inside their sweetest moments as parents to Archie. In the documentary’s trailer, the royal mom can be seen planting a gentle kiss on her adorable son’s head in never-before-seen footage.

The heartwarming mother-son moment happened just minutes before Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, introduced their little bundle of joy to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. Archie’s outing alongside his parents at Tutu’s foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, marked the little royal’s first-ever official engagement.

The documentary, titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, “takes a behind the scenes look at this modern royal couple, providing a vivid insight into the causes and issues they care so deeply about,” according to ITV.

ITV News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby, who followed along as the royal trio explored the beautiful country of Africa throughout their 10-day tour, said the highly anticipated documentary “ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life.”

During their first royal tour as a family of three, Meghan and Harry showcased their love for the special country. Although the former Suits actress and her 5-month-old royal tot stayed in South Africa for most of the trip, Harry traveled on to Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

As her husband was away on solo outings for a few days, Meghan visited a local school near Johannesburg. There, she opened up to British media about how she’s been managing her new life as a mom of one while simultaneously trying to juggle her royal duties.

“We’re doing well,” Meghan told reporters, according to People. “I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate.” Meg added, “We’re making it work. It’s worth it.” Aww!

Since arriving back in London from their tour earlier this month, a source close to the royal couple revealed how amazing the trip was for their family. “It’s brought Harry and Meghan even closer,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’re calling it a life-changing experience.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey airs on ITV at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 20.