Even with big life changes happening, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always have one thing at the top of their list of priorities: baby Archie! That’s why it was so important to them to make sure their new Los Angeles home was entirely “baby-proof” before moving in, a source tells Closer exclusively on March 27.

“Harry and Meghan have moved to L.A.,” the insider confirms. But with the coronavirus pandemic already shutting down the city, the family of three has no choice but to hunker down in their new home. “They’re living in self-isolation in a $15 million gated mansion. They’ve made sure it’s baby-proof — especially the pool, because Archie just started walking.”

Despite the less-than-perfect circumstances surrounding the move, Meghan and Harry are still “beyond excited about starting a new chapter in their lives.” One of the biggest perks of spending a summer in the City of Angels? Being close to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“Meghan hasn’t seen Doria yet, but they’ve FaceTimed!” another source previously told Closer exclusively. “They’re still organizing the house and settling in. Once things get back to normal they’ll see Doria.”

In the meantime, the 63-year-old former social worker is keeping herself busy. On Friday, March 27, she was spotted enjoying a stroll in Los Angeles with her two dogs. The matriarch seemed to be observing social distancing guidelines and keeping away from other people as she got some fresh air walking around her neighborhood while her family got settled in nearby.

Coleman-Rayner

Even before moving, Meghan and Harry were being very careful to protect themselves and their son from COVID-19 as well. “The couple sometimes run their own errands, but due to the current climate, they’re sending staff to do the grocery shopping and purchase all the necessities,” another insider previously told Closer. They also asked staff “to wear gloves” and sent anyone with signs of illness away “immediately.”

“They do take Archie outside, but are very wary about where they go. It’s usually on the grounds of their own property,” said the source. Luckily, it seems their lovely new home has plenty of outdoor space to enjoy the Los Angeles sunshine without fear of coming into contact with any germs. Here’s hoping they’ll have their reunion with Doria soon!

