Tom Selleck Seen in Public With Apparent Knee Surgery Scars

Tom Selleck was spotted out walking during a rare public appearance in Thousand Oaks, California, with apparent knee surgery scars, In Touch reported, along with photos of the TV star on Monday, July 29.

Tom, 79, wore a black T-shirt and black shorts as he left a gym on July 17, with large scars on his knees. The outing was also captured on video as the star walked over to his car. He then went to a fast-food place to grab a beverage before driving off in the clip.

Just recently, Tom wrapped filming on Blue Bloods, in which he starred as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan for all 14 seasons. The Emmy winner made it abundantly clear that he did not want the police procedural series to end.

“I still hold out hope that CBS will come to their senses. What nobody’s talking about is how successful Blue Bloods is; it’s the number three highest rated scripted show in all of broadcast,” he told Town & Country in May, prior to the show’s official cancellation. “We’re winning Friday nights, and doing well on Paramount Plus. The show is not in decline. And I say that stuff not to brag, but everybody who works our show — actors, writers, everybody — deserves that five-star legacy on their resume. CBS isn’t talking about how well it’s performing. I do, because I think everybody needs to know if the show ends, we’ll be ending in rather wild success, as Magnum did.”

Season 14 was split into two parts, with the first half airing in February and the second half set to air in September. And while a very big chapter of Tom’s life is coming to a close, sources told Closer that the Magnum, P.I. alum isn’t ready to take a step back from his busy lifestyle just yet.

“Instead of enjoying his time off, he’s working himself into a sweat doing repairs on the house, tending to the land and pitching himself into all sorts of postures a guy his age and size shouldn’t do,” an insider said on July 27.

“He should take it easy, but he won’t. He’s lifting and climbing and doing most, if not all, the fix-it jobs himself,” the source added.

Tom currently lives on a sprawling 63-acre ranch in Ventura County, California, with his wife, Jillie Mack. In May, Tom made a comment during CBS Mornings about how he hoped to afford living on the ranch amid Blue Bloods’ cancellation, saying, “You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place.”

“If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!” he quipped.

That same month, an insider told Closer that the avocado ranch is Tom’s “paradise.” However, the property “takes a lot of upkeep” and is a “financial drain.” The source went on to say that Tom was still holding out hope at the time that fans would rally to save Blue Bloods.

“It doesn’t make sense to Tom that CBS pulled the plug on Blue Bloods,” the insider said. “They’ve still got a lot of story lines to explore and it seems a bit premature. It would be a shame to let it go.”