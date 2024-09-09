Princess Kate Middleton has officially announced that she has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy nearly six months after publicly revealing her cancer diagnosis.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” the Princess of Wales shared in a video posted by Kensington Palace on Monday, September 9. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she added. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted.”

Kate went on to say that her “focus” is now doing what she can to “stay cancer free.”

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she added.

Now, she is “looking forward to being back at work” and “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” Kate concluded. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate is slated to appear with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Her Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey is also in the works.

The royal first shared news of her diagnosis in a video in March after undergoing planned abdominal surgery. She did not specify what type of cancer she had at the time. In the initial announcement, Kate thanked her husband, Prince William, for being by her side amid her cancer battle and revealed how their three kids handled the news.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said. “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

On June 14, she shared an update in a personal letter about her treatment for the first time.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Kate said. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the mom of three added. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she said.

Kate ultimately ended up attending Trooping the Colour the following day.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal,” she said. “Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

An insider dished to Closer about her appearance at the event, as Kate’s father-in-law King Charles III is also battling cancer.

“It was touch and go for a while,” the source said in late June. “But Kate felt well enough to attend and was glad to be back in the fold in some capacity.”

On August 25, Kate was seen during a rare outing while attending a morning service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate with William, 42, and George, 11. The month prior, Kate was seen at Wimbledon with Charlotte, 9, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.