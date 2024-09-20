Daniel Craig 'Admits' He Wasn't the Best Husband to Rachel Weisz (EXCL)

Daniel Craig is the toast of Hollywood right now and in prime position to scoop an Oscar – but his biggest triumph is fixing his marriage to Rachel Weisz and pulling them back from the brink of divorce, a source exclusively tells Closer.

“Everyone knows they’ve had his issues, but things have calmed down enormously. Not having the responsibility of playing James Bond has done wonders for their relationship because Daniel can finally be a whole lot more present,” the source dishes.

The 007 star, 56, wrapped up his tenure as the slick spy with 2021’s No Time to Die. A source previously disclosed to Closer that stepping into the famously polished shoes of Britain’s most famous secret agent required more than just showing up on set to woo costars and fight baddies, but also “plenty of side jobs and commercials and promotion, beyond just the acting and bone-shattering stunts.”

To date, the actor has torn a shoulder labrum, ruptured both calf muscles and snapped a knee ligament, while fighting the hulking Dave Bautista, in the King’s service – something the source tells put a strain not only on Daniel’s body, but also his marriage.

“That role was so demanding, not just the shoot schedules,” the insider continues.

The source states that “the level of commitment it took year round to stay in shape, all the training sessions and the diets,” had “made him very hard to live with.”

“He really threw himself into it to such an intense degree.”

The first blond Bond’s personal trainer, former Royal Marine Simon Waterson, even said the actor “had full focus on what he wanted,” referencing the grueling training schedule required to look the part of the spy.

While a hubby who’s contractually obligated to look great may sound like a plus to a marriage, the insider dishes that, even though Daniel worked hard, he played hard, too.

“And then there was all the drinking he did, that wasn’t exactly conducive to a happy marriage.”

“He admits that he wasn’t the most attentive husband, but that’s changed.”

The Knives Out lead met Rachel, 54, in the 90s, when they were still kicking around London hoping to land small-time acting gigs, but after both making it big and starring alongside each other in Dream House, in 2011, the two fell in love.

In the style of the super sleuth Daniel played for decades, the two married in secret later that year, with a child arriving in 2018, whose name still remains top secret.

With the tortuous, yet profitable, experience of being Bond behind the blond, the source says he’s turned his attention back toward his family as he continues the much less intensive filming schedule for Netflix’s Knives Out franchise.

“He’s now centering his world around Rachel, and he has a whole lot more time to dote on her.”

The two were even spotted getting cozy and looking happier than ever as Daniel promoted his upcoming film, Queer, during this year’s Venice Film Festival.

“She’s been there through thick and thin for him, and they couldn’t be happier. The icing on the cakes is that it’s looking like this movie could win an Oscar for him.”

“He’s thrilled to be having this success and to be in a better place with Rachel, everyone’s noticed just how much happier he is now.”