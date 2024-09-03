Queen Camilla gave a brief update about the health of King Charles III amid his cancer battle while visiting the Dyson Cancer Centre.

Camilla, 77, toured the new facility in Bath, England, on Tuesday, September 3, where she met with cancer patients and staff. While meeting with Suzy Moon of the Macmillan Partnership, Camilla was asked about Charles, 75.

“He is doing very well,” she responded.

Charles initially revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world in February after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, however, at the time, he did not reveal what kind of cancer he had.

Princess Kate Middleton later announced she was battling cancer in March, bringing her even closer to her father-in-law.

“They feel less alone together,” a royal insider told Closer in April. “Kate would have been there for Charles no matter what, of course, but now when she finds something that gives her comfort — like a new TV show that takes her mind off of everything — she makes certain to share it with Charles.”

“Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years!” the insider added. “The comfort is there. They can sit on the couch together and talk about what’s going on in their lives.”

While Charles has returned to royal duties, Kate has only stepped out for public appearances on rare occasions since revealing her diagnosis.

“Kate has been out and about increasingly more often, which is a hugely encouraging sign that she’s continuing to heal and slowly but surely getting back toward her normal schedule,” a source told In Touch in August. “The locals give her space, they’re very respectful and don’t pry or gossip, which is comforting for Kate and the whole family.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The source went on to say that Kate has been committed to maintaining some sort of normalcy in her life with husband Prince William and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Not just because it lifts her own confidence,” the insider said, “but it also reassures the kids that they’re going to be OK.”

In June, ahead of appearing at Trooping the Colour in London, Kate shared a statement about her progress.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” she said in the statement. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the Princess of Wales added. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate revealed that her “treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”