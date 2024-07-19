Things just weren’t working out for Christina and Josh Hall after two years of marriage, and they decided to split after realizing it wasn’t going to get better, a source tells Closer exclusively.

“Apparently, it wasn’t anything dramatic, like cheating, they just weren’t seeing eye to eye anymore. It’s been going on for a while,” the insider explains.

“They just started drifting apart, and the farther they drifted, the more they realized that the spark was gone. Eventually, they both realized that nothing was going to change, that’s when they decided to end it,” the source continues.

Josh, 43, filed for divorce on Monday, July 15, Closer confirmed. He listed their date of separation as one week prior, on July 8.

Christina, 41, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, July 16, in Orange County, California.

The former realtor asked for spousal support in his filing and requested that Christina’s right to alimony be terminated. She requested the termination of both parties’ rights to spousal support.

“Josh filed first and he wants spousal support, which Christina wasn’t expecting, so, things could get ugly,” the source warns.

The divorce came as a shock to fans. Josh shared an adoring Instagram post about the duo in March, writing, “Still going strong … 03/2024 [<] 03/2023 [<] 03/2022 [<] 03/2021,” alongside various photos of them vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which was one of their regular getaway spots.

Courtesy of Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina revealed her relationship with the former police officer in July, 2021, one month after her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead was finalized.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she told fans.

The Christina on the Coast star defended her decision to get into another romance so quickly after her last.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions. So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.” the Newport Beach, California, resident defiantly wrote.

The duo got engaged in September 2021, one year to the month after Christina’s split from Ant, 45. Josh listed their date of marriage as October 2021 in the divorce docs and then they had a formal ceremony in Hawaii in April 2022, surrounded by close family and friends.

The Flip or Flop alum opened up about her marriage to Josh in an interview published by E! News on July 13, which noted that the talk took place shortly before Christina’s July 9 birthday.

The TLC star said the secret to her strong marriage was “being communicative.” Christina shared how important it was to “keep communication open” and that the success of their union was built on things such as “having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips — just things like that.”

“I love where I live. I love my family, I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything’s going really well,” Christina added about where she was in her life currently despite Josh’s court claim that they separated one day prior to her birthday.