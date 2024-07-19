In 1998’s Practical Magic, Sandra Bullock played a modern witch trying to break a curse that kills any man she comes to love. Last month, it was announced that Sandra and Nicole Kidman, who played her sister in the original, will return for a sequel currently in development. “She’s super excited and looking forward to it,” a friend of the Oscar-winning actress tells Closer exclusively.

In the year since Bryan Randall, Sandra’s partner of eight years, passed away at age 57 from complications of ALS, the actress has struggled. “The hardest have been the simple things like Bryan getting the kids ready for school and making breakfast,” says the friend, who notes that Sandra, 59, also misses his companionship. “He was a great storyteller and a good listener.”

Putting up a strong front for the sake of her kids, Louis, 14, and Laila, 11, has been her priority since Bryan’s death. “Knowing that she must set a good example for them is her motivation to stay strong,” says the friend. “But she also shows them that being sad is part of life.”

Dating Is Down the Road for Sandra Bullock

Some friends have hinted that Sandra should start dating again, but “she’s not ready,” says the friend. “Romance will have to happen naturally, when she’s not looking for it. And whoever it is will have some really big shoes to fill because Bryan checked all the boxes for her.”

As the August anniversary of Bryan’s passing draws closer, Sandra finds herself musing about how quickly time flies — even when you are grappling with sorrow. “It’s still raw, and life without Bryan still doesn’t feel right,” says the friend, who adds that Bryan “really was the love of her life.” She doesn’t plan to do anything special to commemorate the day of his passing. “Of course, she’ll think of him and miss him,” says the friend, who notes that Sandra does that “every day” anyway.