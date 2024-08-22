King Charles III revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world six months ago, and planning of his funeral “has already begun,” an insider told In Touch on Wednesday, August 21.

The source went on to tell the outlet that while Charles, 75, has been making public appearances since his diagnosis, “they’re for shorter periods of time.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed to In Touch that “bridge plans are always updated on an ongoing basis as a matter of routine.”

“The palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he’s still very sick,” the source shared. “Still, he’s the king and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility.”

Charles ascended the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96 in September 2022. More than 20 million people watched his coronation on television on May 6, 2023.

In the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, viewers got to see a depiction of Elizabeth’s state funeral being planned while she was still alive. The funeral plan was called Operation London Bridge, and involved hundreds of key personnel to help plan the period of mourning.

The code name for Charles’ funeral plan is Operation Menai Bridge. The name is a reference to the world’s first major suspension bridge between the island of Anglesey and the mainland of Wales.

Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal first announced his cancer diagnosis in a statement following a prostate surgery in February.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement from Buckingham Palace read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

During a Tuesday, August 20, public appearance in Southport, Charles met with the survivors of the recent knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class that left three dead. While greeting the public, Charles was asked how he was feeling health wise, and he simply replied, “I’m not too bad,” per Express.

Amid his cancer battle, Charles has been growing closer to daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton, who revealed her own cancer diagnosis to the world in March. She did not specify what kind of cancer she has.

“They feel less alone together,” a royal insider told Closer in April. “Kate would have been there for Charles no matter what, of course, but now when she finds something that gives her comfort — like a new TV show that takes her mind off of everything — she makes certain to share it with Charles.”

The insider noted that Charles and Kate have leaned on each other for support through their health struggles.

“Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years!” the source said. “The comfort is there. They can sit on the couch together and talk about what’s going on in their lives.”