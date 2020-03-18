Considering billions of people are on high alert amid the global coronavirus outbreak, fans are wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their family safe. An insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly that the royal couple are “taking precautions to protect” not only themselves, but 10-month-old son Archie, “from getting” COVID-19.

“They’re self-isolating in Victoria Island – it’s just the three of them and a few staff members,” the source reveals. “None of their friends from other parts of Canada or L.A. will be visiting them over the next month, because they don’t want to put themselves or Archie at any risk.”

Harry, 35, and the former Suits actress, 38, are currently living in Canada after stepping down from their duties as senior members of Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family. The duke and Meghan announced their plans to move from London to Canada in early January.

“The couple sometimes run their own errands, but due to the current climate, they’re sending staff to do the grocery shopping and purchase all the necessities,” the insider continues of the pair’s plans to avoid contracting the deadly virus. “They’re steering clear of restaurants too, for now.”

Luckily, the proud parents — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in May 2019 — are getting some quality time with their little bundle of joy. “They do take Archie outside, but are very wary about where they go. It’s usually on the grounds of their own property,” the source explains.

Besides practicing social distancing, Harry and Meghan are also “taking extra measures by asking the staff [to wear] gloves,” the insider adds, “and have warned them that if anyone feels in the slightest bit sick, they must leave immediately.”

In light of the current pandemic, a separate source also told In Touch Weekly in early March that the couple have decided to hold off their upcoming trip to visit Meg’s mother, Doria Ragland, in Los Angeles.

“They were planning to see Doria during their time in L.A., but now the trip has been postponed,” the previous insider explained. “Archie won’t be able to see his grandma until later on this year, unless she decides to fly to Canada.”

Although Harry has been feeling “happy and relaxed” since moving to Canada with his wife and son, the source tells Closer that the Duke of Sussex is actually feeling a little homesick.

“Harry feels terribly guilty about being away from his family during the pandemic, especially the queen, and is relieved that she’s canceled her royal duties and will be residing Windsor Castle for a few weeks,” the insider dishes. “He’s been calling his grandmother to check in on her.”

On March 18, Meghan and Harry released an inspiring statement amid the worldwide outbreak. The twosome offered some insight on their “guiding principle” and revealed their plans to “help all of us navigate the uncertainty” that has been caused by COVID-19.

We hope the Sussex family can stay safe during this scary time!

