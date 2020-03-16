Beloved singer Donny Osmond offered some voice of reason amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The iconic Donny & Marie star shared inspiring advice, including some tips and tricks, after social distancing measures were put in order in the U.S. to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The unifying power of music is real. In these high-stress times, we cannot forget our humanity and what brings us together. Crises teach us the power of community,” Donny, 62, captioned a video he reposted from Katie Couric on Monday, March 16.

The TV host initially shared a clip of quarantined citizens in Naples, Italy, singing music together from their apartment windows amid the country’s current lockdown. “The song is said to be called ‘Abbracciame,'” which means “hug me” in Italian, the 63-year-old news anchor explained in her caption.

As Donny shared the heartwarming video to his page, he insisted why it’s crucial for humans to partake in brain-stimulating activities. Considering states and communities around the U.S. already began taking steps to reduce human contact — which includes canceling public gatherings, shutting down public transportation, closing schools and more — the Masked Singer alum gave fans some key tips to stay sane amid the unprecedented pandemic.⁣

“Despite being physically distanced, let’s all commit to looking out for those around us — especially those who are at higher risk or without help,” he noted. “Activities like making or listening to music, laughing, prayers or meditation, baking, creating and enjoying activities, playing games, organizing, reading, talking to or calling your loved ones can help manage anxiety. We will all get through this together.”

It wasn’t long before Donny’s fans expressed their gratitude for his inspiring advice. “This brought tears to my eyes,” one fan wrote in the comments section of his post, while another, “Music does help in stressing times … thanks for sharing this.” A third user chimed in, writing, “Thank you for posting … we all need to pull together through these trying times.”

While Donny didn’t hesitate to dish his best suggestions amid the outbreak, his little sister, Marie Osmond, offered fans some comfort by sharing a video with her kids and grandchildren. The Talk cohost revealed the sweet way her brood was surviving social isolation on Sunday, March 15.

“We are not going to give in to fear during this time… we just won’t!” Marie, 60, captioned the clip with sons Brandon, 23, Matthew, 20, and two of her adorable grandchildren as they played some board games. “Instead, my wish is that we may find restored faith and find new ways to have fun and make staying at home count for something good. We can use this time to connect with each other in new, meaningful ways!”

We hope the entire Osmond family stays healthy and safe during this scary time.