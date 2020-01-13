Marie Osmond Spends a ‘Wonderful Weekend’ With Son Matthew in Vegas: ‘It Was a Proud Moment’
Yes, Marie Osmond is very busy — but she’ll always make time for her family! After the singer praised her 20-year-old son, Matthew, for retuning home from his 2-year church mission, she took to Instagram to share an update about his life.
“This is such a busy weekend — a busy wonderful weekend! Our son Matthew is here in Vegas, he spoke in church and two of my grand babies are being blessed as well,” the 60-year-old gushed on Sunday, January 12. “Heavenly Father never wants to miss an opportunity to bless a baby! It is the sweetest time for a child to receive their name and a blessing for life.”
Marie shares Matthew with her ex-husband, Brian Blosil. Now married to Stephen Craig, she’s also a mom to kids — Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Abigail, 17, and her late son Michael. Since returning home, Matthew has been telling his mom all about his church mission and it seems like Marie is very proud of him.
“To be able to hear Matthew talk about his mission and the things he has learned, was just icing on the cake … oh we had some of that too!! 🎂👍😊,” she gushed. “It was a proud moment for me to see how he’s grown, especially in his gratitude of the Savior and his attitude towards serving God’s children.”
“His understanding of unconditional love touch this mamas heart.♥️ Being surrounded by family and dear friends is my greatest blessing and I never take it for granted,” the “I Only Wanted You” singer added. “Also, I believe what my Dad taught us, ‘If you can get along with your family, you can get along with anyone!’ I also added a bit to that when I taught my children, ‘You all picked each other to be siblings before this life, so figure out how to get along!’ 😂.”
Matthew has brought so much joy to Marie’s heart. However, out of all of his siblings, he doesn’t have the most in common with his mom.
“My daughter Rachael and I are very similar in a lot of ways,” The Talk cohost previously told Closer Weekly. “She has that same personality that I have where she wants to know and do everything. She’s never satisfied. She just took a hair class and now she’s taking this class.”
