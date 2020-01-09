There’s no doubt Marie Osmond is thankful for her fans. Whether they’ve supported her since she rose to fame alongside Donny Osmond and the rest of her big brood of brothers in the 1970s, or began following her since her 2019 debut on The Talk, the “Paper Roses” songstress couldn’t be more grateful for her most loyal supporters.

Throughout the 60-year-old beauty’s entire career, her fans have been by her side to support her. In fact, Marie’s Instagram comments section is a prime example of why she has the best fans in the world. Whether she’s updating followers on a new gig or posting super cute photos of her grandkids, the legendary singer’s fans can’t help but share the most loving and endearing comments.

The Talk star’s incredible relationship with her fans could be thanks to how honest she is on social media. Not too many celebs are super vulnerable and open with their followers, but Marie couldn’t be happier to share updates in her life on social media.

The Donny & Marie star told Closer Weekly she doesn’t mind being candid because she believes it’s healthy for her to open up with her fans and get things off her chest.

“I don’t tell stories to air dirty laundry; that’s kind of a rule. There’s no point if there’s not a point to it. I’ve always believed this, and I know it even more now that I’m 29,” the Might as Well Laugh About It Now author exclusively shared with Closer in October 2019. “We are all going through this thing called life.”

Marie said it helps knowing she’s able to relate to her followers who are going through similar things. “I think by talking through things, people realize that we’re all women getting through this,” she reasoned.

The Dancing With the Stars alum also told Closer that it’s important for us to show our true, authentic selves. “I think sometimes, like in today’s world — especially with social media — you only see all the good,” she explained, noting it’s what’s on the inside that truly matters. “Really, it’s the hard things that determine what kind of character you develop.”

Considering Marie is such an incredible person, it’s no surprise her fans can’t help but adore her!

