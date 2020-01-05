What a return! Marie Osmond couldn’t help but to gush over her son Matthew after he returned from a very important church mission.

“My son returned from his church mission Wednesday, after spending two years serving the people in four areas of Michigan,” the 60-year-old wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 4. “New Year’s Day 2020 couldn’t come soon enough for our family to see him again.” Marie then goes on to reveal that she wrote a letter for Matthew and shared it on her Facebook for all to see.

“As much as I missed you, I loved hearing about your experiences each week,” the letter read. “After high school you could have just gone off to college or gotten a job, but you decided to set aside this time in your life to serve other people, and most importantly, develop a deeper relationship with your Savior.”

“I have to admit, it was not the easiest thing taking you right off to college after being gone for two years. Two days of you being home went by way too quickly. But that third day, driving you to college and listening to your stories, will always be one of those special moments between a mother and her son,” the “Paper Roses” singer continued. “I respect so much that you want to continue to build on the momentum from your mission. Your enthusiasm makes me want to be a better person. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you!”

People were loving the post, as they rushed to respond. “You must be so proud,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Truly is the best day for a missionary mom. Enjoy your returned missionary!”

The entertainer shares Matthew with her ex-husband Brian Blosil. Marie is also a mother seven more kids — Stephen, 36; Jessica, 32; Rachael, 30; Brandon, 23; Brianna, 22; Abigail, 17; and Michael, who passed away at age 18 in February 2010.

This isn’t the first time that The Talk cohost has gushed over Matthew. She praised him during his last birthday, saying, “My son I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what this next decade of life has in store for you,” Marie wrote this past summer via Instagram. “May you have the best birthday weekend and always remember how much you are LOVED by your MAAAHM!!”

What a mom!