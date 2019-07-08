Even though she is a mom of eight, Marie Osmond never forgets her kids’ birthdays. On Sunday, July 7, she celebrated her son Matthew Blosil turning 20 years old by sharing a beautiful picture of him smiling to Instagram.

“My son I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what this next decade of life has in store for you,” Marie, 59, captioned the sweet post just one day after he turned one year older. “May you have the best birthday weekend and always remember how much you are LOVED by your MAAAHM!! 🎉2️⃣0️⃣🎂.”

Marie is also a proud mother to Matthew’s siblings — Stephen Jr., 36; Jessica, 31; Rachael, 29; Brandon, 22; Brianna, 21; Abigail, 16; and Michael, who passed away at age 18 in February 2010.

“I thought I knew what sorrow was but you don’t ever know until you’ve been through it,” the new The Talk cohost confessed to Closer Weekly earlier this year about Michael’s passing. “There’s no joy in sorrow like it says in the Scriptures, but I’ve come to the conclusion that the joy they’re talking about is looking at somebody else who’s been through what I’ve been through and saying, ‘I understand.’ There’s joy in loving other people and saying you know how they feel and that they’re going to get through this, too.”

Even though Marie lost a son, her family still continues to grow. On Friday, July 5, she announced that a new grandchild — the second for daughter Rachael Krueger — had joined the brood.

“My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” Marie — who is now a grandmother to six little ones — gushed via Instagram, adding that granddaughter Rocket Jade is over the moon. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”

We just know Marie is enjoying each and every minute of being the matriarch to this adorable family!