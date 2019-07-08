Even though she is a mom of eight, Marie Osmond never forgets her kids’ birthdays. On Sunday, July 7, she celebrated her son Matthew Blosil turning 20 years old by sharing a beautiful picture of him smiling to Instagram.
“My son I am so proud of you and can’t wait to see what this next decade of life has in store for you,” Marie, 59, captioned the sweet post just one day after he turned one year older. “May you have the best birthday weekend and always remember how much you are LOVED by your MAAAHM!! 🎉2️⃣0️⃣🎂.”
Marie is also a proud mother to Matthew’s siblings — Stephen Jr., 36; Jessica, 31; Rachael, 29; Brandon, 22; Brianna, 21; Abigail, 16; and Michael, who passed away at age 18 in February 2010.
“I thought I knew what sorrow was but you don’t ever know until you’ve been through it,” the new The Talk cohost confessed to Closer Weekly earlier this year about Michael’s passing. “There’s no joy in sorrow like it says in the Scriptures, but I’ve come to the conclusion that the joy they’re talking about is looking at somebody else who’s been through what I’ve been through and saying, ‘I understand.’ There’s joy in loving other people and saying you know how they feel and that they’re going to get through this, too.”
Even though Marie lost a son, her family still continues to grow. On Friday, July 5, she announced that a new grandchild — the second for daughter Rachael Krueger — had joined the brood.
I absolutely love this picture, look at my sweet husband and darling grandkids, and now we have two more on the way! It’s so thrilling but I have to be honest with you, when I looked at this picture I thought, “where has time gone? Wasn’t it yesterday these sweet little ones were my own children?” I’m so thrilled my kids are married to wonderful people and have started families of their own, there’s no greater joy on earth… But… Where did the time go? Time is something we talk about ALL THE TIME! For instance: Do you have time? What time is it? Let’s make time. I don’t have time right now. Time is of the essence. It’s time to go! It’s about time! Time’s up! There’s more… but what I do know about time is God gave ALL of us the same amount of minutes in every hour. Those minutes are the same no matter if you’re at work, cleaning the house or sitting through a movie… but they can sure feel different, don’t they? I certainly can’t slow time down (believe me I’ve wished for it) but I can do things that will make my time more meaningful… and I want to stress this as strongly as I can, you do not have to do huge things to have meaningful experiences with other people! There were many times the Savior changed someone’s life just by giving people a “moment” of His time. He was never in a hurry when it came to ministering to people. His apostles sometimes tried to keep him moving on to the next place but the Savior knew something very important about time… it was His to give. He could offer people very little in the way of material things, but he did have time, and He gave it freely! Go to my website to read the rest of my #SundayMessage and a special conversation with my son Matthew. MarieOsmond.com/sundaymessage 👍😊 #TimeFlies #HappySunday
“My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” Marie — who is now a grandmother to six little ones — gushed via Instagram, adding that granddaughter Rocket Jade is over the moon. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”
We just know Marie is enjoying each and every minute of being the matriarch to this adorable family!