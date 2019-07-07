We all know that Marie Osmond is an icon, as she has received many accolades in her career — but her biggest accomplishment is of course welcoming her children into the world, and her daughter Rachael Krueger is just one of her kids that you just have to get to know.

Who Is she?

Rachael was born in August 19, 1989 to her mother, 59, and her father, Brian Blosil, 66. She was Marie’s second born, following the birth of her son, Stephen — the hitmaker shares him with her first husband, Stephen Lyle Craig.

What does she do?

Rachael has been a costume designer, and has done work for her mother, and her uncle, Donny Osmond, for their shows. Today, she has gone down the hairstylist route.

Is she married?

Rachael married Gabriel Krueger in 2013 in a small Christmas Day ceremony in a Park City, Utah, cabin. Marie, as well as other family members, were there to witness the special moment. The couple met in Chicago more than a year prior while Rachael was studying at the Illinois Institute of Art. Rachael was in town with her mom and Donny, 61, working on wardrobe for the Donny & Marie holiday show. It was meant to be!

Does she have children?

Rachael had her first child, daughter Rocket Jade, on August 14, 2015, at St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Henderson, Nevada. “Little Rocket is such a gift! I can’t stop looking at her — isn’t she so beautiful!?” The Talk cohost told People at the time. “She looks like her mommy! I could not be happier for Rachael, Gabriel and their growing family.”

Rachael also has another child, a boy that arrived June 2019. “My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” the legendary singer gushed on Instagram alongside a photo showing her with the baby next to Rachael’s first child. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”

