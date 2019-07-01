It’s been almost 10 years since Marie Osmond‘s son Michael Blosil sadly passed away, but the beloved “Paper Roses” songstress knows exactly how to keep him close to her heart. While sharing a weekly Sunday message with her 175,000 followers, Marie revealed why her late son is the inspiration behind some of her music.

“Someone recently asked me why after all the years of country, pop and Broadway success I chose to sing Opera,” the 59-year-old beauty wrote on Instagram on June 30. “Well, it is because my son Michael loved it.”

In 2010, Marie lost Michael to suicide when he was just 18 years old. “Michael’s passing left a hole in my heart that will never be filled until I see him again,” the Donny and Marie star admitted. “When I sing his favorite genre and more specifically the song ‘Pie Jesu,’ I can feel his presence and that brings me such joy!”

Marie — who is also the mom of Stephen Blosil, 36, Jessica Marie Blosil, 31, Rachael Krueger, 29, Brandon Warren Blosil, 22, Brianna Patricia Blosil, 21, Matthew Richard Blosil, 19, and Abigail Michelle Blosil, 16 — explained that she and Michael used to bond over their love of opera. “I went to his grave Friday when I arrived in Utah and I told him that the Saturday’s Symphonic show was for him,” she shared.

The soon-to-be The Talk host, who has been quite open and honest about her struggle with her son’s death, added that the specific performance — which she was referring to in the pic that she shared — was extra special thanks to Michael.

“The mountains I sang in front of are my metaphor of climbing and never giving up,” she continued. “‘Remember ‘when life gives you more than you can stand … kneel.'”

Earlier this year, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant opened up about dealing with her son’s death and how she continues to cope all these years later.

“You keep living. I thought I knew what sorrow was but you don’t ever know until you’ve been through it,” she confessed to Closer Weekly in January. “There’s no joy in sorrow like it says in the Scriptures, but I’ve come to the conclusion that the joy they’re talking about is looking at somebody else who’s been through what I’ve been through and saying, ‘I understand.’ There’s joy in loving other people and saying you know how they feel and that they’re going to get through this, too.”

Marie’s strength is so inspiring.

