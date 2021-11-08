Actor Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Are Parents to Kids Daughter Ella and Son Quinlin

Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are the proud parents of their two children, daughter Ella and son Quinlin.

The Zoolander stars wed on May 13, 2000, on the shores of Kauai, Hawaii. They welcomed their daughter in April 2002 in Los Angeles followed by their son in July 2005.

Their kids dipped their toes in the entertainment industry when they were very young in 2010’s Megamind. Their son also made small appearances in 2008’s Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Night at the Museum in 2014.

While Quinlin is still a teen, college-aged Ella plans on following in her A-list parents’ footsteps with a career in show business. Of course, there’s no denying she has the chops considering her late grandparents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, are also comedy icons.

Ben opened up about his thoughts on Ella’s choice to pursue a job in entertainment during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I am happy because she loves it, and she’s very passionate about it and she knows what she wants to do,” the Along Came Polly star said. “I knew when I was 10, 11 years old that I wanted to direct movies and eventually act, too. But it’s a crazy business, as you know, so I just want to support her in it in any way possible — legally.”

Ben and Christine announced their separation in May 2017, less than a year after the Meet the Parents actor revealed he had secretly battled prostate cancer.

However, the couple never finalized their divorce. In 2019, a source told Closer Weekly Ben and Christine had given “their marriage another shot” after they have remained extremely chummy over the years.

“He never got over her after the split nor was he interested in starting a relationship with anyone else whilst they were separated,” the source said at the time.

Both stars have brushed off questions about their relationship status over the years, but Christine confirmed how close she and Ben are during a charity event in October 2018.

“We’re a big family. We’re together all the time,” the Brady Bunch Movie actress told Us Weekly as she avoided answering questions about her estranged husband.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ben and Christine’s kids, Ella and Quinlin!